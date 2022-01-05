Cops Bust 3 Drug Queens, Recover 300kg Dagga, Broncleer

Spread This News

By James Muonwa

POLICE detectives in Harare and Mutare have arrested two people who were peddling dagga, leading to the recovery of close to 260kg of the illicit substance.

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) national spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the arrest of Patricia Munyengeri (38) at her house in Epworth for unlawfully dealing in dangerous drugs.

Nyathi said: “Police detectives acted on a tip-off and proceeded to the suspect’s residence where she was found in possession of 20kg x13 bags of loose dagga weighing 260kg.”

In a related case, on New Year’s Eve, police detectives in Mutare who were on a routine patrol along the Mutare-Chimanimani road arrested Chenal Mukungatu (34) for illegal possession of 21kg of dagga along Dangamvura Link Road.

In another case, police officers in Harare acted on a tip-off and nabbed Jennifer Mahachi (28) for possession of unregistered medicines for sale.

The suspect was found with 50x100ml of Broncleer, a cough syrup which, is commonly abused by youths to get intoxicated.

Police are on a blitz to weed out drug peddlers and end-users abusing substances following a call by President Emmerson Mnangagwa last year to clamp down on the vice, which threatens to destroy society.