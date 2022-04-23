Cops bust sex enhancement drug peddlers

Spread This News

By Lisa Nyanhongo

POLICE in Harare arrested seven people who were selling unregistered drugs, including sex enhancement pills on Friday.

“Police recovered 8×7 Super power capsules, 1x bang bang strongman, 25x cobra 120, 30x black cobra 200, cialis tadalafil, 5x silmet 50 tablets, 4x chao jimengnan super power man tablets,” police said in a statement Friday.

“119x sildenafic citrare tablets, 2x sildenafil oral jelly, 18x shuanglong biography, 2x kamagra oral jelly, 3 shuanglong oral jelly, maxman coffee, red mercury, 6xx sama sacreat oil, big penis, 4x african banana super power, viagra 007, masushita BBSM coffee sachet, 8x intalis 02 and sweet A drug,” they said.

Street vendors have made it a habit of selling unknown and unregistered medicines in different parts of the Central Business District (CBD).