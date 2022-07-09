Cops critical in hospital after severe public beating as illegal Kombi operation kills pedestrian

Spread This News

By voazimbabwe.com

TWO policemen were left nursing severe injuries at a Harare hospital after they were attacked by an angry crowd, which accused them of conducting an illegal traffic operation in the country’s capital city, Harare, resulting in the death of a local resident.

The ZRP confirmed the incident saying the two officers involved in the incident would face disciplinary action.

Police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi, said the force was taking stern action against the cops who attempted to illegally stop a commuter omnibus, leading to the death of a 54 year-old Harare man.

“The ZRP regrets the fatal incident that occurred this (Friday) morning at around 1140 hours, along High Glen Road near Mashayabhande Road in Harare, where a man (54) died after police officers who were not deployed for that activity engaged in an unsanctioned act,” said the ZRP on Twitter.

“The ZRP Command has directed that criminal charges and disciplinary measures be taken against the officers and definitely the law will take its course. The ZRP passes its deepest condolence to the bereaved family.”

The policemen involved were allegedly assaulted by members of the public and taken to a local hospital.

A police memo leaked to the press indicated that the two police officers – identified as Constable J. Mapfumo and Constable Demetrius Chimutanda – conducted an “unsanctioned deployment” when they arrested a kombi driver working for a Kuwadzana businessman while “clad in police reaction group kit”.

The kombi driver resisted arrest and wrestled with the police officers when the vehicle was in motion.

“During the scuffle, the vehicle veered off the road and hit Trymore Chinyamakobu who was walking by the roadside near the intersection of High Glen and Mushayabhande Roads. The vehicle went on to ram onto a pre-cast wall at Goodness and Mercy Ministries.

“Trymore Chinyamakobvu sustained head injuries and died on the spot while the informant … who was a passenger in the kombi sustained injuries on the chest and left leg. This prompted the mob to severely assault the two police officers.”

Police noted that the two officers sustained multiple injuries and are in a critical condition. They were referred to Sally Mugabe Hospital for treatment under guard.”

Police are looking for the kombi driver with the intention of charging him and the two officers for allegedly contravening Section 49 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act, Chapter 09:23 as read with section 64 of the Road Traffic Act Chapter 13:11, ‘Culpable Homicide’.