Cops Demand Sex From Sex Workers Breaking Covid Curfew

By Stephen Tsamba

COMMERCIAL sex workers in Mashonaland East province have accused police officers of extorting bribes or sexual favours in order for them to operate after curfew hours.

According to the Zimbabwe Peace Project (ZPP) August monthly monitoring report, a number of commercial sex workers operating after stipulated curfew hours in Marondera and Mutoko alleged male police officers are demanding bribes or sexual favours.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa last week extended curfew hours to between 22:00hrs to 05:30hrs. Before then curfew hours were between 19:00hrs to 06:00hrs.

“In Marondera and Mutoko, commercial sex workers operating after the curfew time accused male police officers of asking for bribes and in some cases, the police officers allegedly demanding sexual favours from the commercial sex workers in return for freedom.”

The ZPP also noted “mostly cases of intimidation, harassment, unlawful arrests and extortion” were recorded in Mashonaland East province.

The report also highlighted Murewa and Mudzi districts have had recorded several cases of intimidation and Zanu PF activists were behind them.

“In Mashonaland East, ZPP recorded mostly cases of intimidation, harassment, unlawful arrests and extortion. Murewa and Mudzi had numerous cases of intimidation and in most cases, Zanu PF aligned persons were behind these violations,” the ZPP added.