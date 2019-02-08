Cops dragged to court for stealing looted goods

By Bulawayo Correspondent

TWO Bulawayo junior police officers have been dragged to court for allegedly stealing gas tanks and several cell phones which were looted from Entumbane shopping mall during last month’s countrywide anti-government protests.

They are Thulani Nyathi (33) and Victor Peter Munondo (28), both stationed at Entumbane Police Station.

It is alleged that a report was made at the police station to the effect that there were looted goods that had been hidden in a broken down car at Entumbane bus terminus.

Two of their colleagues who were initially sent to investigate the claims but came back empty handed.

However, Nyathi and Munondo hatched a plan to visit the said bus terminus themselves where they reportedly asked a security guard manning the premises to indicate to them as to where the goods were stashed, under the pretext that they were sent by their superiors to recover the loot.

“On arrival at Entumbane bus terminus car park, the accused persons introduced themselves to the security guard as Detective constables Maveya and Moyo,” prosecutors allege.

“They lied to him that they had been sent by their superiors to collect the stolen goods.

“They searched a broken down vehicle at the car park and recovered two 5kg gas tanks, eight cell phones and six bottles of battery water.”

The pair allegedly endorsed their falsified names in the car park occurrence book on entry number 68/29.

The court heard that the two cops did not surrender the stolen goods at the police station.

Through their lawyer, the two on Thursday successfully applied for magistrate Sithembiso Ncube’s recusal from presiding over their trial saying her independence was questionable.

Ncube last week denied the two police officers bail arguing that they were likely to abscond if released from custody.