Cops Impound Imported Mealie-Meal

By Bulawayo Correspondent

POLICE, in conjunction with the Grain Marketing Board (GMB), have launched a nationwide blitz aimed at confiscating imported mealie-meal from retailers that have defied the ban on the import of the staple.

Cheap imported maize-meal, smuggled mostly from Botswana and South Africa, has flooded the local market in a development which has resulted in local millers scaling-down their operations and in some instances laying off workers.

This prompted the Grain Millers Association of Zimbabwe (GMAZ) to lodge an appeal with the government, which responded by ordering raids on imported mealie-meal. The exercise duly commenced Friday afternoon in Bulawayo.

The blitz will also be conducted in other towns and cities such as Masvingo, Beitbridge, Plumtree, Gwanda and Chiredzi.

“A team of officials from the police, GMB and ministries of Agriculture and Industry is currently on the ground carrying out raids on imported maize-meal throughout the country. The programme started Friday and will end Monday next week,” a source privy to the raids told NewZimbabwe.com.

GMAZ vice chairperson Masimba Dzomba confirmed the raids were taking place.

“The team arrived in Bulawayo Thursday night and has started the blitz. I will only have details of the outcome of exercise Saturday when I have a meeting with the team,” said Gomba.

Imported mealie-meal is popular with cash-strapped consumers as it is cheaper than the local brands.