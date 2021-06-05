Cops Recover US$28 000 Copper Cables From Six Zvishavane Men

Spread This News











By Staff Reporter

POLICE in the Midlands province have recovered copper cables worth over US$28 000 following the arrest of six Zvishavane men in connection with the theft in the town.

Midlands police spokesperson Emmanuel Mahoko confirmed the development to NewZimbabwe.com Friday.

He said the police reaction team launched an operation that led to the arrest of the six suspects following reports of a spike in copper cable thefts in the Midlands town.

“Police in Zvishavane have arrested six suspects for theft of copper cables valued at US$28 047.38 stolen around the mining town thereby disturbing communication lines as well as stalling operations of equipment at mines in the area,” he said.

Zvishavane is a rich gold, chrome, and platinum mining district.

According to the police, on 18 May, police officers carried out an operation specifically focusing on the theft of copper cables following a sharp increase in vandalism cases in the mining town.

“They carried out patrols and mounted roadblocks around Zvishavane town. Whilst one team was at a roadblock along Zvishavane-Rutenga road, they noticed a suspicious Toyota Fun cargo which had no number plates, approaching. The driver was signalled to stop, but, he, however, sped-off past the roadblock prompting the team to give chase,” said police spokesperson Mahoko.

“The driver was involved in an accident after he failed to negotiate a curve along a road leading to Nil Township in Zvishavane and abandoned the motor vehicle and fled in the darkness on foot.”

The police immediately carried out an intelligence operation and investigations led to the arrest of Tatenda Mushonga (20), Alfred Moyo (24), Conwell Shumba (24), Inos Joy Mika (24), Blessmore Banda (25), and Justice Mudani (age unknown) all from Zvishavane.

“The suspects assisted the police with investigations and managed to recover copper cables measuring a total length of 96.8 metres valued at US$394.21. So far, the arrested suspects have been linked to a total of five cases where copper cables with a total value of US $28 047. 38 were stolen. There is a high possibility of detecting more syndicates involved in copper theft,” the police spokesperson said.

The suspects have since appeared before a Gweru regional magistrate and were remanded in custody to 11 June 2021.