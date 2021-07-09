Cop’s Speeding Car Kills CUT Student

Spread This News











By James Muonwa, Mashonaland West Correspondent

A CHINHOYI University of Technology (CUT) student died on the spot Wednesday afternoon after he was knocked down by a speeding Mercedes Benz belonging to a police officer.

The deceased was identified as Lovejoy Mudzengi (21) of Ruvimbo Phase 1, Chikonohono suburb, Chinhoyi who was a first year CUT learner studying GeoInfotics.

Sources close to the development said the driver, a relative of a police officer, failed to control the speeding vehicle after hitting potholes along a stretch near Mbogo shopping centre in Mzari suburb.

“The silver Mercedes Benz was going fast and upon encountering potholes, the driver lost control and the car veered off the road knocking down Lovejoy who was walking alongside a female friend. The car only stopped after hitting a tree,” said an eyewitness who requested anonymity.

The unidentified female victim is reportedly admitted at Chinhoyi Provincial Hospital where she is receiving treatment after sustaining serious injuries.

The driver, believed not to have a driver’s licence, was also injured in the mishap which left the Mercedes Benz, belonging to a female police sergeant, damaged.

Mashonaland West provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Margaret Chitove confirmed the accident, but said the police would issue a statement after completing investigations.

Mudzengi was set to be laid to rest this Friday on the outskirts of Chinhoyi.