Coronavirus: Tunisia records zero new cases

Tunisia has no new cases of corona virus

BBC

Tunisia recorded no new cases of Covid-19 for the first time since early March, health authorities said on Monday, as the government announced it will further relax restrictions on movement and businesses, Reuters news agency reports.

The north African country which confirmed its first case on 2 March has reported 1,032 cases in total and 45 deaths.

The authorities say 745 patients have recovered and only 11 are still in hospital.

Tunisia started relaxing a nationwide lockdown last week, reopening parts of the food, construction and transport sectors and allowing half of government employees to return to work.

Shopping centres, clothing shops and hairdressers will open on Monday.

The government said it expected the economy to shrink by up to 4.3%, the steepest drop since independence in 1956.

The key tourism sector could lose $1.4bn (£1.1bn) and 400,000 jobs this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, Reuters reports.