Correct Position On Lawyer Lloyd Manokore

THE Law Society of Zimbabwe (LSZ) notes with concern the story carried on your platform titled “Dishonourable Top Lawyers De-Registered”.

While we respect the independence of journalists and their rights as enshrined in the Constitution, it would be remiss for us not to point out when factual inaccuracies are passed off as news. It is undisputed that Mr Lloyd Manokore is appearing before the Legal Practitioners Disciplinary Tribunal.

However, it is patently false to claim that he has been sentenced or deregistered.

The correct position is that the matter is ongoing before the Tribunal and no sentence has been imposed as yet hence there is no de-registration to speak of. The matter is, therefore, sub judice.

We hope you will immediately take corrective measures in order to better inform your readers and give the Tribunal an opportunity to determine the matter without undue influence.

Richard Chidza

Corporate Communications Manager

The Law Society of Zimbabwe