Corruption accused big-wigs back down on threats to sue Zanu PF youth league leader

By Costa Nkomo

TOP Zanu PF politicians and government officials embarrassed by the Zanu PF youth league after being named on a “rotten list” of economic saboteurs, have reportedly withdrawn their threats to sue, deputy politburo secretary for youth Lewis Matutu has claimed.

Matutu told NewZimbabwe.com’s current affairs programme, The Agenda on Monday, that nobody was willing to carry the threats through.

“Of all those people that you can think of who send notices of summons, none of them is willing to proceed with whatever they started because it’s a very dangerous game,” Matutu said arguing he has explosive evidence against those listed as corrupt.

The Zanu PF youth league last week named among other people, party secretary for administration Obert Mpofu, government Ministers Priscah Mupfumira and Joram Gumbo, Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe Governor John Mangudya, Information Minister Monica Mutsvangwa’s son Neville, among others, as the forces behind the chaos in the economy.

Mpofu reportedly exploded during a politburo meeting last week threatening to “beat up” Matutu while Mangudya wrote to the youth league leader demanding a retraction or face litigation.

But Matutu said the youth league has been overwhelmed by lawyers willing to represent them in the event they were sued.

“We have a group of 17 lawyers who are willing to help. In fact there are more but for management purposes we have said the 17 are enough for now. In the case that anybody decides to proceed with such action, we are waiting, and we are ready,” Matutu said.

He vowed that none of those that have been identified will carry through their threats for fear of embarrassment.

“You will never see any single day that you see us in court because of this corruption list. It’s not going to happen because no one wants to be embarrassed. That is not going to happen,” the young politician said.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa was last week tasked by the politburo to set up a commission of inquiry to investigate his lieutenants who have been fingered by the youth league.