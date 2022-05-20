Corruption rocks food aid distribution 

Spread This News

By Anna Chibamu

MDC Alliance vice president, Elias Mudzuri, claims there is serious corruption in the distribution of food aid by the Public Service ministry officials.

Mudzuri raised the allegations during the oral evidence hearing in Parliament, Thursday, on measures being taken by the government to mitigate drought effects during the 2021-2022 rainy season by the Public Services ministry.

The lawmaker said that some relatives of politicians were being denied access to food aid.

“There is serious corruption around the distribution of food, where some people declare that these people are not supposed to be given food,” said.

“It happens, old people related to some politicians are not being given food.

“I have a list of people who have been denied food because they belong to a certain political outfit. These people are not even politicians, but they are just related to politicians,” Mudzuri said, giving an example of his rural home, Zaka.

Mudzuri queried the registration process by the Public Service ministry, saying the food distribution was partisan and also that the elderly were being sidelined in some instances.

“They say your brother or sister is there so you cannot get aid, but how many of you look after their sisters who are old and are over 70.

“You must not look at age but look at everyone in need of food aid.

”We are looking at people who might have challenges in accessing food and not a vulnerability, but they have nothing.

“You are reserving it for those to whom you are giving freely. Those who might want to buy grain from GMB might not be able to do so,” he added.

Public Service secretary, Simon Masanga, who was giving evidence, said he was not in a position to answer to the allegations leveled against his ministry.

Masanga said the Lands ministry was the best to respond to such issues.

“The Lands ministry supervises the Grain Marketing Board (GMB) and I may not be in a position to address that, but I am happy they are coming after us,” Masanga stated.