Costa Nhamoinesu leaves Sparta Prague, reveals future plans

By Sports Reporter

EX-ZIMBABWE international defender, Costa Nhamoinesu has revealed his desire to continue with his professional football career after leaving Czech Republic top-flight club, Sparta Prague on Tuesday.

Sparta Prague announced that the 34-year-old former Masvingo United and Amazulu star is leaving the club which has been his home for the last seven years, since joining from Polish side Zagłębie Lubin in July, 2013.

“Costa Nhamoinesu leaves Sparta after seven years with the club. His contract expired and he is now free to look for a new club. We would like to thank him for all the good things he has done for Sparta!,” the club confirmed in a statement on its official website.

The club’s sporting director Tomáš Rosický added: “Costa was a great professional for the whole time at Sparta. He became a real Spartan! Costa, we would like to thank you for all the great years at Sparta! Good luck in your future on the pitch and also in your personal life.”

Nhamoinesu departs the Czech club with legendary status after recently becoming the most capped foreign player in the club’s history. He featured in 203 matches for the club while he was also the first African to wear the captain’s armband.

The veteran Zimbabwean said he was he will cherish the special moments he enjoyed at the club which he captained and won several accolades with including two league titles.

“I did not want to end it like that, but that’s how it is,” Nhamoinesu said.

“Thank you for all the amazing years. The most important thing for me is that we always stuck together, in good and in bad.

“The most important thing (after leaving Sparta Prague) is to stay healthy. I feel fit and strong. I feel like I can still push more. Hopefully, I will get a team to play for because I would like to continue playing.”

The big defender also announced his next plans after recently attaining a Masters Diploma in Sports Management with the prestigious Johan Cruyff Institute which is based in Barcelona, Spain.

“I managed to obtain a Masters Diploma in Sports Management which I think is an important step for me.

“I wrote a business plan which is between sports academies and sports agencies, so it’s something to help the youths back in Africa and Zimbabwe because they have talent, but only a few of them can play at a higher level.

“They need to be told about professionalism, the demands and what you have to do to achieve success because it’s not only about talent,” he said.