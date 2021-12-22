Cottco Boss Caught Up In Zanu PF Factional Battles

Spread This News

By Reason Razao

COTTON Company of Zimbabwe marketing manager Luxmore Njanji is in the eye of the storm after he allegedly spent huge amounts of money and Cottco farming inputs to campaign for Zanu PF Mashonaland Central chairman Kazembe Kazembe at a time when the company is failing to pay farmers for last season’s crop.

Sources from Cottco and Zanu PF said Njanu, whose rural area is Chiweshe, has been using the company’s resources, especially inputs, to help Kazembe retain the chairmanship.

The Home Affairs minister is spiritedly trying to fend off stiff competition from businessman Tafadzwa Musarara, who has mounted as serious challenge against him going into the last lap of campaigns towards the provincial elections slated for December 28.

According to sources, Njanji has to date donated 1000 litres of diesel, which translates to US$14 000, to oil Kazembe’s logistical machine.

He is also accused by Cottco employees of diverting the company’s inputs to fund Kazembe’s political ambitions.

“This issue has caused conflicts within Cottco. Farmers who are yet to be paid by Cottco are up in arms over the deployment of these materials by a company that is failing to pay them. They are very angry right now,” a source said.

“He has donated 10 000 litres of diesel, four motor bikes and 120 soccer balls to help Kazembe’s cause,” the source said.

“To make matters worse, his father is a former MDC candidate for Mazowe South constituency. He lost the election to former minister Fortune Chasi,” the source said.

This is not the first time that Cottco bosses have been involved in corruption scandals, in 2018 The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission arrested four of the company’s managers fingered in illegal cotton trading, which prejudiced the country of millions of dollars.