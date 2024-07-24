Cottco boss in court for stealing 1 000 bags of fertiliser under Presidential Inputs scheme

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

FORMER Cotton Company of Zimbabwe (Cottco), Mutoko business unit manager Praise Makombore, was Wednesday taken to court charged with theft of trust property after she allegedly stole 1 000 bags of fertiliser which were under the presidential inputs scheme.

Makombore appeared before Harare magistrate Marewanazvo Gofa who granted her US$300 bail.

She was also ordered to surrender her passport to the clerk of court as part of her bail conditions.

According to the State, sometime last year during the year Makombore who was the custodian of the presidential inputs allegedly connived with Zinhle Ndlovu who is still at large to steal fertilisers meant for distribution to farmers in the Mutoko area.

It is alleged that they planned to purport as if they had instructions to order the release of fertilizer for distribution to farmers.

“On August 23 2023, Ndlovu instructed Moses Chibanda, a field assistant at Kotwa to release 1170 bags X 50 kgs of fertiliser purporting that she had received the instruction from the accused.

“The fertiliser was then collected by two trucks without completing the necessary documentation. The trucks proceeded to a warehouse in Murehwa where the accused person’s car would be seen collecting the fertiliser on different occasions.

“The accused person’s action resulted in Cottco losing 1170 bags x 50kgs of compound L fertilizers valued at US$42 120 and nothing was recovered,” the court heard.

In count two it is alleged that between February 2022 to June 2023, Makombore contracted four vehicles to offer transportation services to Cottco.

It is further alleged that the transporter who was contacted was registered as T Mutandiro and received payments using her husband Motifa Nzaraigono’s bank account without disclosing to Cottco that she held a personal interest in those transactions.