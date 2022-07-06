COTTCO bosses granted ZW$100 000 bail each

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

COTTON Company of Zimbabwe (COTTCO) managing director Pious Manamike and his marketing manager Maxmore Njanji have been granted ZW$100 000 bail each.

They will be back in court on August 15 2022.

Harare magistrate Stenford Mambanje said the duo has proved that they have strong ties to the country as they knew they were being investigated but did not flee, making them perfect candidates for bail.

“They knew that they had been investigations pertaining this matter and yet they did not run and on top of that they took themselves to the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) offices,” said Mambanje.

They were nabbed last week, Thursday for alleged corruption. Their alleged corruption was revealed in audit carried out in December last year.

According to sources close to developments, Njani is being accused of abusing COTTCO resources to fund his political ambitions.

He is reportedly eyeing the Mazowe central parliamentary seat on a Zanu PF ticket.

The seat is currently occupied by Zanu PF’s Sydney Chidamba.

He reportedly distributed knap sacks, motorcycles and bicycles belonging to COTTCO, to his supporters in the constituency.