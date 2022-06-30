BREAKING: COTTCO bosses arrested over corruption

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

COTTON Company of Zimbabwe (COTTCO) managing director Pious Manamike and is marketing and business development manager Maxmore Njanji have been arrested for corruption.

They were nabbed Thursday afternoon and were set still set to appear at the Harare Magistrates Court for a bail hearing.

Their alleged corruption was revealed in audit carried out in December last year.

According to sources close to developments, Njani is being accused of abusing COTTCO resources to fund his political ambitions.

He is reportedly eyeing the Mazowe Central National Assembly seat on a Zanu PF ticket.

The seat is currently occupied by Zanu PF’s Sydney Chidamba.

He reportedly distributed knap sacks, motorcycles and bicycles belonging to COTTCO to his supporters in the constituency.

“Members of the party got bicycles, motor cycles and knap sacks used to spray cotton while everyone else got nothing. They have since been arrested and are set to appear in court this afternoon,” a source said.

In May this year, President Emmerson Mnangagwa indicated that he would crack the whip on corrupt COTTCO bosses.

“Those in charge of COTTCO must quickly change their ways, there is no time any longer, certainly no patience in us suffer their irresponsible conduct,” he said on May 30.

More to follow…