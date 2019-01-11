Council accuses fired Zanu PF aligned workers of vandalism

By Mashonaland East Correspondent

Marondera: The Marondera municipality says it is losing thousands of dollars every month while repairing water and sewer pipes, which are allegedly being vandalised by disgruntled former council employees aligned to Zanu PF.

In the July 2018 elections, the MDC Alliance won 11 out of 12 council seats in the town.

The other seat went to Zanu PF. Soon after getting into office, the councillors resolved to fire over 100 workers.

The targeted workers were recruited in 2013 when Zanu PF took control of the municipality.

However, according to recent council minutes, the fired workers, who have since been replaced by MDC Alliance aligned employees, were unhappy with the decision made and have resorted to vandalising council property, especially water and sewer pipes in residential areas.

Marondera council engineer, Chris Chineka, admitted the town was failing to cope with the increase in burst water and sewer pipes due to vandalism acts that have put lives of residents at a risk.

“Our investigations have shown that workers who were dismissed in August are vandalising water and sewer pipes in residential areas. We have noticed that this happens every time we change workers,” Chineka told the councillors.

“We are losing thousands of dollars every month repairing burst pipes, but the problem is persisting as the vandalism continues and we have no manpower to secure council property. The damage to infrastructure by the former workers is costing us more,” he said.