Council admits antiquated water pumps spoiling Bulawayo water

By Bulawayo Correspondent

ANTIQUATED Bulawayo City Council KSB water pumps are now compromising the quality of the city’s water, latest council minutes have revealed.

The local authority has already approved plans to decommission the pumps at its water works after investigations linked the recent diarrhoea and typhoid outbreak in Luveve to the inefficient infrastructure.

The outbreak killed 13 people in the suburb and also affected more than 2000 other residents.

According to council’s latest Environment, Management and Engineering Services committee report, the city fathers are concerned about the KSB pumps which pump untreated and raw water at the criterion works.

“The Director of Engineering Services reported that KSB pumps stationed at Ncema and Fernhill pumping stations pumps untreated water into the raw water reservoir at Criterion water treatment works.

“In addition to the KSB pumps, there were Sulzer pumps that also conveyed untreated water into the raw water reservoir at Criterion water treatment works.

“This current situation at all raw water pumping stations posed a great risk on the water security of the city especially with the current drought condition and decommissioning of almost half the supply dams,” reads part of the report.

According to the report, currently, the Sulzer pump stations are operating without any stand-by pumps.

“These stations were also in relatively bad condition. The current unfortunate water scarcity and lack of raw water that was to be pumped by the KSBs strongly encourages and supported the decision of removing the working pumps so that the contract would be completed and commissioned before the coming rainy season in October 2020,” the report added.

The councillors resolved to fully decommission the two raw water KSB pumping stations at Ncema and Fernhill for a period between 8 to 10 weeks.