Council Digs In On Decision To Turn Mutare Hall Into Flea Market.

By Staff Reporter

THE City of Mutare says it will not bow down to pressure from civic groups to reverse its decision to turn Sakubva Beit hall from a recreational to a business facility.

Authorities say the decision was aimed at empowering members of the informal sector who were affected by Covid-19 lockdown measures.

A youth rights group, Manica Youths Assembly (MAYA) recently issued a statement denouncing the council agreement with Mutare Informal Traders Association (MITA) to turn Sakubva Beit Hall grounds around the hall into a flea market.

The Sakubva Beit Hall was constructed years before independence as a recreational facility for the high-density suburb community.

The group said the consequences of turning the facility into a flea market, while making economic sense, brought no strategic value for local youths, who for long time, have witnessed the gradual capture of their spaces.

“Turning social amenities into markets will be a reversal of constitutionally stated objectives which will result in youths dabbling in anti-social activities because they have nowhere to positively expend their energies.

“Many youths are engaging in drugs, violence, petty crime and sex ostensibly because they have nothing to do.

“The recreational centre where they should meet and engage in various sports and social activities are no more because they have been turned into business centres,” said MAYA in a statement.

Intergene Rational Dialogue Zimbabwe representative, Richard Mugobo weighed in, saying Beit hall could not accommodate a flea market.

He said the hall accommodates a crèche, library and recreational facilities for youths and the set-up should not be disturbed.

“What is informing you to establish a flea market at Beit hall? There is a library and other facilities for youths. You mean Sakubva residents don’t matter? You cannot use the rationale that there is a toilet and thus the reason to establish a flea market at the expense of youths, “queried Mugobo.

Addressing a community engagement press club session which was hosted by Tell Zimbabwe newspaper to discuss service delivery Sunday, city deputy Mayor Farai Bhiza said the move to accommodate vendors at Sakubva Beit hall was a temporary measure to pave for the construction of a state of the art flea market near Sakubva stadium under the Urban Renewal Project.

“This is a temporary move to allow construction of a state of art flea market near Sakubva stadium under Urban Renewal project. While the construction is underway, we want those affected by Covid-19 lockdown measures to continue eking out a living through their businesses,” said Bhiza.

Council spokesperson, Spren Mutiwi said council and MITA were in agreement and will go ahead with the project.

“We have graded the place and we are in the process of marking it. This is an interim measure. We want to bring relief to the informal sector which has not been working due to lockdown restrictions.

“We cannot bring them back at the place where President Emmerson Mnangagwa commissioned Sakubva Urban Renewal because that place is earmarked for modern Infrastructure transformation. We cannot tamper around with that set up,” said Mutiwi.

He said those with objections were free to engage the local authority through formal communication channels not via WhatsApp.

“Those with objections are free to engage us using formal channels not social media.

“Formal means of communications should be lodged with the council. Work is progressing well at the site,” said the council spokesperson.

MITA President Itai Kariparire described MAYA as an enemy of progress, saying it was misleading youths in the community.

“MAYA is misleading people in many ways and they must repent and start speaking the truth. Youths should also be economically empowered.

“They will also benefit from this development. We will not leave them out. We are encouraging youths to join our organisation as it embraces youths, women and the elderly in its quest to promote those in the informal sector,” said Kariparire.