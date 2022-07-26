Council plans to name streets, schools after former mayors and other notable residents

Spread This News

By Thandiwe Garusa

HARARE City Council is going to name selected streets after former and serving mayors as a way of honouring their years of service, the current mayor, Jacob Mafume, has said.

Mafume was speaking during a State of the City Address (SOCA) in Harare Tuesday.

He said this used to be done before independence but has since stopped.

“I have noticed that most of our former mayors before 1980 had streets named after them but after 1980, people just allowed the mayors to leave office and forgot to name anything after them.

“So, we are going to pass a resolution as council. We will discuss with former mayors, families and residents of the areas concerned, to identify streets that will be named after former mayors.

“So, for all the former mayors that were there since 1980, including Oliver Chidawu, we are going to identify streets that will be named after them,” Mafume said.

Mafume also said the council will name schools and clinics after notable residents that have significantly contributed to the story of Harare.

“We are running out of names for our schools, such that we call our schools Budiriro 1 up to Budiriro 20. We will no longer do that, we will not call our suburbs Glen View 1 up to Glen View I do not know because it will appear as if we have run out of names.

“We do have names, in clinics, we have people who have assisted in the medical fraternity, and we shall accordingly give their names to buildings, suburbs and schools.”