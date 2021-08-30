Councils Pressured To Recruit Jobless Youths

Guta hands over a certificate of appreciation to the Clerk of Parliament who received it on behalf of the Parliamentary portfolio committee on Youth, Sports, arts and recreation. This came after presentation of oral evidence by Guta to the committee

By James Muonwa

THE top five urban local authorities have been given an ultimatum to prioritise recruitment of jobless youths to fill vacancies, and to offer tax relief to businesses run by young entrepreneurs.

The targeted towns are: Harare, Bulawayo, Gweru, Kwekwe and Kadoma.

Zimbabwe Youth Promotion Corporation (ZYPC) interim president, Believe Guta told NewZimbabwe.com weekend, the councils had not made any meaningful strides in fulfilling provisions of the 2013 Constitution of Zimbabwe, which legislates that young people must be accorded equal opportunities for employment and economic empowerment.

“There is need for urgent action in terms of setting up deliberate policies to ensure that our youths across the country make meaningful contributions to the economy.

“For starters, local authorities must reserve jobs for unemployed, and at times unskilled youths. The youths also need tax holidays on their businesses as the economy is in bad shape, a situation which has been worsened by the Covid-19 pandemic,” said Guta.

Guta, who recently appeared before the Parliamentary Portfolio on Youth, Sports, Arts and Recreation, revealed ZYPC had carried surveys in the five councils, and established that they were not giving youths preference in job recruitment, allocations of vending spaces and land for nutritional gardening.

In a letter addressed to town clerks, and copied to Youth minister Kirsty Coventry, Guta wrote, “We carried out a carried out an assessment of your council policies and regulations inorder to check if the council is prioritising the youth on job vacancies, access to tuckshops, gardens or flea markets, including all commercial land. It was realised that your policies are not aligned to Section 20 (c) of the Constitution, which obliges the council and other state institutions to take reasonable measures to ensure the youths are accorded opportunities of employment and other avenues of economic empowerment,” Guta wrote.

He said findings of the surveys revealed that since adoption of the 2013 Constitution, the local authorities have neglected youths in employment and programmes to economically emancipate them.

“We have also noted that as a result of your council’s failure to perform constitutional obligations that are solely intended to benefit the youths, they have suffered financial and economic prejudice. The youths are the intended beneficiaries of opportunities which arise when the council performs the above mentioned obligations, hence they legitimately expect that the said obligations will be performed to their benefit,” he added.

ZYPC invoked powers vested in Section 3 (i) of the Administrative Justice Act (Chapter 10:28) and set demands that the five councils immediately give priority to employing young people in all future job vacancies and to impose ‘youth discounts’, which will see them pay concessionary rents and business license fees.

Further wrote the ZYPC boss, “We consider the above measures to be reasonable and expect that you will quickly place the issue on the agenda of the next full council meeting in line with Section 324 of the Constitution, which requires constitutional obligations such as the one above to be performed diligently and without delay.”

The letter, which caused Guta’s parliamentary invitation last week, is yet to get responses from all the five local authorities.