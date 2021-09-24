Councils Spend $19,8 Billion Devolution Funds   

Spread This News











By Staff Reporter

LOCAL authorities’ spending of devolution funds is expected to hit $19,8 billion, a senior government official has said.

Local Government minister July Moyo, speaking at the roll out program of the revised Indigenization Economic Empowerment Policy by Zanu-PF in partnership with the Business Economic Empowerment Forum (BEEF) program in Kwekwe, said government is serious about implementing devolution.

“Through devolution we are no longer looking up to Harare to grow this economy. We must look into the provinces; we have to look into all of the 92 local authorities. For instance, all the 92 local authorities across the country are going to spend $19,8 billion in their localities. That’s the only way we can grow the economy,” he said.

Moyo said devolution is aimed at empowering local communities.

“That’s why the President has been saying noone should be left behind. No village will be left behind, no District will be left behind and no province will be left behind,” he said.

“The economy is not grown by government. The economy is grown by businesses these are the people who grow our economy. To grow our economy permanently and sustainably we have to be organised. If the business is not organised it will not grow an economy. Progressive businesses will make sure that the policies the government makes are benefiting businesses,” Moyo said.

He challenged businesses to challenge the government saying: “Give us pressure and we will grow the economy and we will make the right policies.”