‘Counsel Kanye Not Cancel Kanye’ Says Trevor Noah

By Paidashe Mandivengerei

COMEDIAN and Daily Show host, Trevor Noah has said he hopes rapper Kanye West gets psychological help and insists that he does not want him to be a victim of ‘cancel culture’.

This comes after Kanye West used a racial slur towards Trevor Noah leading to Instagram barring his account for 24 hours.

He was further pulled from the 2022 Grammy’s line up performance.

In a tweet, Noah said Ye needed counselling and not punishment for the racial attack.

He wrote: “I said counsel Kanye not cancel Kanye”.

In a recently aired Daily Show episode Noah had discussed the Kim Kardashian -Pete Davidson and Ye situation and slammed the ‘Stronger’ hitmaker’s behaviour towards his ex-wife whom he has four children with.

The Daily Show host pointed out how women find it difficult to move on after a divorce due to their ex-husbands’ harassment.

Noah had said: “What she’s going through is terrifying to watch. What we’re seeing is one of the most powerful, one of the richest women in the world, unable to get her ex to stop texting her, to stop chasing after her, to stop harassing her.”

He further recounted how his own mother back in South Africa had been shot in the head by his step father following several police reports she had made only to be snubbed.

In response Ye shared a screenshot of Trevor Noah appearing in google search captioned with the lyrics to ‘Kumbaya’ commonly used to describe a black person who rejects their own ethnicity.

Noah commented under the post describing Ye as an indelible part of his life.