Counterfeit US Dollar Notes Peddlers Nabbed

By Mary Taruvinga

TWO Harare women Memory Sanjanga (27) and Chesta Zvomunya appeared before a Harare magistrate Thursday on allegations of duping a local man of his ZW$300 000.

The two were arraigned before Harare Magistrate Yeukai Dzuda who remanded them out of custody to March 22 of next year.

According to court papers, on December 10 and in Harare, the two purportedly connived with one accomplice still at large to deceive Taurai Mashiri.

They misrepresented that they had the capacity of supplying Mashiri with United States dollars in exchange with Zimbabwean dollars.

Prosecuting, Thomas Chanakira told the court that Mashiri gave the accused persons his CBZ bank card and they swiped ZW$300 000 and in return the accused gave the complainant fake US$1 500 and disappeared.

Mashiri later discovered that the money was fake and immediately made a police report, leading to the arrest of the two.

Total value lost is ZW$300 000 and nothing was recovered.