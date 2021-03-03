Country Star Dolly Parton Gets Vaccinated With Song Jolene Rewrite

Dolly Parton was vaccinated with a jab developed by Moderna

BBC

Country star Dolly Parton has been given a Covid-19 vaccine dose, after urging others to follow her example by reimagining one of her hit songs.

Parton, 75, sang an adapted version of Jolene before receiving the shot at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee on Tuesday.

“Vaccine, vaccine, vaccine, vaccine, I’m begging of you, please don’t hesitate,” Parton sang in a video.

She was injected with a vaccine developed by Moderna.

Parton was credited with helping fund the Moderna vaccine after donating $1m (£716,000) to Vanderbilt University Medical Centre.

A portion of the singer’s money went towards funding an early stage-trial of the Moderna vaccine. In trials, the Moderna vaccine was found to offer nearly 95% protection against severe Covid-19.

The Grammy-winning musician said she had been “waiting a while” for her vaccination.

“I’m old enough to get it and I’m smart enough to get it,” the singer told fans in a video posted from the university.

Last month Parton told the Associated Press she wanted to wait until vaccines were more widely available because “I don’t want it to look like I’m jumping the line”.

Now vaccine supply has increased – in the US at least – Parton said she “wanted to encourage everybody” to get theirs.

“I just want to say to all of you cowards out there – don’t be such a chicken squat. Get out there and get your shot,” she said.

