Couple In Court For Attempted Murder

By Staff Reporter

A Harare couple has appeared in court on allegations of attempting to kill a senior citizen who was riding a horse after they accused him of peeping into their yard.

The couple hit the horse on its legs with their car and chased after the man along a street in Borrowdale.

Yitbarek Tekie and Vanessa Evershed appeared at the Harare Magistrates Court charged with attempted murder.

The couple was not asked to plead to the charges when they appeared before Yeukai Dzuda, who remanded them to April 20 on free bail. It is alleged the couple attempted to kill John Taylor (72) by knocking him off his horse after accusing him of peeping into their yard.

Prosecutor Linet Gwarisa told the court that on February 7 this year at around 9 am, Taylor was riding his horse and passed through Evershed’s residence.

It is said that Tekie started following Taylor with his car while in the company of Evershed.

Allegations are that as they got closer to Taylor, Tekie started driving violently towards him, hooting, and obstructing him from riding freely and forced him off the road.

Gwarisa also said Taylor struggled to control his horse and avoid falling, as the animal got frightened by Tekie’s hooting and alleged violent behaviour.

Tekie and Vanessa are said to have followed Taylor until they reached a place opposite Pam Golding Properties in Borrowdale.

It is alleged that Tekie drove violently, circling the horse, forcing Taylor to struggle to control it after it became agitated.

Tekie is alleged to have instructed Taylor to stop and later tried to drag him down by pulling his leg. He allegedly threatened to assault him before they followed him into Gosham Road where they blocked him with their car.

The court heard that Tekie and Evershed were assisted by vendors to stop Taylor.

Tekie then allegedly stoned Taylor and the State alleges that the incident was captured on pam Golding Properties’ closed-circuit television (CCTV) which will be produced in court.

Tekie is also separately charged with violating some sections of the Prevention of Cruelty to animals Act for hitting the horse with his car.

Taylor, who is being represented by Munyaradza Midzi, also appeared in court yesterday charged with criminal nuisance for allegedly peeping into Evershed and Tekie’s yard.

Taylor was not asked to plead to the charges when he appeared before magistrate Tafadzwa Miti.

Anesu Matorofa alleges that on the day in question, Taylor went near Tekie and Evershed’s premises where he started moving up and down while riding his horse.

He allegedly peeped into the couple’s yard, which did not go down well with them resulting in the confrontation.

Taylor is expected back in court on March 3 for trial.