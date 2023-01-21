Couple in court for killing one month old daughter

Spread This News

By Erica Jecha

A Hatcliff couple Thursday appeared in court on allegations of killing their one month old daughter.

The baby was found with a deep cut on the back of her head and bruises all over her body.

It is yet to be established what really happened to her.

The couple appeared before Harare magistrate Dennis Mangosi facing infanticide charges.

They were remanded in custody to February 8 after being accused to apply for bail at the High Court.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), the couple were on January 17 spotted drinking beer at Jadavu Shops in Hatcliff.

They had their baby with them before they both got drunk and went home around 18:30 pm.

Court heard later that night, a neighbour heard the mother wailing claiming that her spouse had hurt their daughter and fled from the scene.

The mother then took the child to her in-laws who established that the baby was dead.

The matter was reported to the police, leading to the couple’s arrest.

When the police made investigations, they discovered visible bruises on the on toddler’s nose, right hand and a deep wound on the back of her head.

The body was ferried to Parirenyatwa hospital awaiting postmortem.