Couple in grisly murder of employer; throw remains into a mine shaft

By Staff Reporter

A couple from Inyathi has been arrested on allegations of murdering their employer before chopping up his body and dumping it in a mine shaft.

Baron Chiguru (28) and his wife Sheila Ndlovu (29) were employed as domestic workers by the victim, Geneva Sibanda (62).

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi, confirmed the incident, revealing that the two also stole Sibanda’s property, including loaded firearms after killing him.

The two are currently in detention awaiting appearance in court.

“On 31/12/22, Police in Bulawayo acted on a tip-off and arrested Baron Chiguru (28) and his wife Sheila Ndlovu (29), who were employed as domestic workers at a plot in Inyathi, for allegedly killing their employer, Geneva Sibanda (62) and stealing the victim’s property comprising a Nissan X-Trail vehicle, compressor, lawn mower, refrigerator, four plate electric stove, two cellphones, two firearms, a Targa .32 pistol and a 303 rifle with a magazine of seven rounds.

“The suspects struck the victim with an axe and dumped the remains in a disused mine before stealing his property.

“Police have since retrieved the victim’s body from the 40m deep mine shaft and recovered some of the stolen property and the weapon used in the commission of the crime,” said Nyathi.

From the onset of last year’s festive season, police promised to descend heavily on similar criminals urging the public to prioritise safety.