Court Acquits Student Teachers Accused Of Staging Illegal Demo

By Mary Taruvinga

HARARE magistrate Judith Taruvinga Friday freed 10 students who were facing allegations of staging an unsanctioned demonstration at Belvedere Teachers College.

The ten are students Belvedere Teachers College and Zintech College.

They walked free after the magistrate discharged them at the close of state’s case.

She ruled the state had failed to prove it’s case beyond reasonable doubt.

The students are Blessing Nyamurowa, Lavender Chifamba, Nqobizita Masuku, Julia Munyanyi, Tariro Chineganda, Nokhutula Zengeni, Talent Madzivanyika, Tracy Ngomambi from Belvedere Teachers College and Stephen Marivo and Walter Muzamani from Zintech Teachers College.

The ten were represented by Paidamoyo Saurombe from the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights.

In dismissing the charges the magistrate said the evidence by the state was not enough to convict the group.

Prosecutors had alleged the 10 responded to a WhatsApp group post by one Savious Mutuvire calling for students to stage a demonstration.

Mutuvire is on the student representative committee at Belvedere Teachers’College.

The students allegedly went to the college’s gate where they started singing while holding placards denouncing the Government and the college’s administration.

Police were notified leading to their arrest.