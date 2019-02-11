COURT: Air-force officer’s lover sends goblins terrorise wife, children

By Audience Mutema

THE lover of a senior air force officer allegedly dispatched goblins to terrorise his wife and children, a Harare court heard last week.

Captain Lyssias Chiturumani, 59, appeared in court facing contempt of court charges after he reportedly stole his wife’s car.

He denies the charges.

Court also heard that he would “steal and sell” farming inputs the family secured under government’s command agriculture, giving all the money to his girlfriend.

The wife, Hatima, is the complainant in the case.

According to prosecutors, in July 2018 a Harare civil court granted an order directing Captain Chiturumani to give a Mazda B2500 truck to his wife.

The vehicle however, went missing, resulting in the wife reporting the matter to the police.

Testifying in court last week, the wife claimed that she was directed to a garage where the car was hidden by goblins sent by her husband’s lover.

“My children were beaten by goblins which indicated that the car was at Automek. I went there and explained how the car was stolen and was told that my husband brought it there,” said Hatima.

She claimed that that the goblins – apparently speaking through the children – revealed that they had been sent by her husband’s lover who was, however, not identified in court.

Court also heard that the air force officer was in the habit of stealing and selling command agriculture inputs.

“He takes things and sells them. If I ask about money, he beats me up; that’s the reason I ended up seeking protection order against him 2012,” Hatima explained.

“In 2017 he sold maize and all inputs that we had been given by command agriculture for 20 hectares in order to look after his girlfriend.

“He took he car in January and I’m the owner of that vehicle.”

The trial continues this week.