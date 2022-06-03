SA: Two Zim women denied bail over murder of 6-year-old boy

Spread This News

By Alberton Record

After appearing in the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court for the fifth time, the two women accused of murdering Ryan Mutinzi were denied bail.

The Mutinzi’s family was thrilled to learn that the court denied the bail application of two women accused of the murder of Ryan Mutinzi (6) and dumping his mutilated body in a bag in Bellavista.

They appeared in court on May 31. Ryan’s body was found on April 22.

Desiree and Lungile Ndebele appeared before Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court with two charges each – murder and defeating the ends of justice.

According to the magistrate, the reason bail was not granted is that the women are accused of a horrific and shocking act.

Furthermore, the magistrate denied the bail application of the accused because both suspects are immigrants from Zimbabwe.

Medical reports showed that the deceased died due to starvation, poor oral hygiene and dehydration.

The medical report also revealed that the late Ryan’s skin was burnt and wounded because of a dangerous chemical substance that was used in his body.

Pathologist believes that Ryan was still alive at the time his body was disposed where he was found with no signs of life.

The magistrate also characterised the crime as an act of gender-based violence because Ryan was powerless and unable to defend himself.

Desiree and Lungile’s case is classified under schedule five.

Uncle of the deceased Charles Mutinzi told the Southern COURIER that he is happy with the decision the magistrate has taken because he believes that justice should be served.

“No one deserved to die the way my Ryan died. I am happy with the decision taken by the court because I won’t have to deal with the accused daily. After all, we reside not far from each other,” said Mutinzi.

The community of Bellavista drafted a petition that states that they do not want the accused residing in the community if they were to grant them bail.

Ryan was peacefully laid to rest on May 26.

The accused are expected to appear before Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court on June 30.