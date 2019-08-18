Court dismisses petition against MDC Bulawayo demo

By Bulawayo Correspondent

BULAWAYO High Court Judge, Thompson Mabhikwa Sunday dismissed an urgent chamber application filed by a grouping of Zanu PF aligned organisations and individuals who were seeking to stop an MDC Alliance demonstration set for the second largest city this Monday.

One of the MDC lawyers, Nqobani Sithole told NewZimbabwe.com the petition was dismissed by Justice Mabhikwa for being “improperly” before his court.

“The judge ruled that the applicants were improperly before the High Court since they were supposed to have approached the magistrate courts.

“The judge also ruled that police had issued a prohibition order against the demonstrations, so the whole process had been overtaken by events,” said Sithole.

Zimbabwe’s biggest opposition party had plan a protest in the country’s second largest city as part of a nationwide protest against rising poverty levels and to try and force President Emmerson Mnangagwa to convene a “genuine” dialogue to remedy a fast deteriorating national crisis.

Police in Harare on Friday violently broke up the demonstrations before arresting several suspected MDC supporters.

The Confederation of Zimbabwe Retailers Association, Bulawayo United Residents Association (BURA), Apostolic Christian Council of Zimbabwe, Grain Millers Association of Zimbabwe and one Zanu PF activist, Davis Muhambi had filed the urgent chamber application petitioning for the temporary prohibition of the MDC’s intended demonstrations.

“The applicants petition for temporary relief as they contend that no adequate security arrangements have been put in place to ensure that the 1st respondent’s demonstration/procession will not occasion irreparable harm, grievous inconvenience, public endangerment, serious injury, loss of property and loss of business,” the applicants had argued in their court papers filed by their lawyer Joel Pincus of Konson and Wolhuter Legal practioners.

The applicants, who also cited as Respondent, the officer Commanding Bulawayo District (No) 2 and the police Commissioner-General, had also accused the MDC of causing violence during the abortive Friday demonstrations in Harare.

“The potential of the 1st respondent (MDC)’s protests turning out violent was affirmed by the demonstration the 1st respondent’s supporters carried out on the 16 of August 2019 in Harare.

“This was in spite of the fact that such a demonstration had been prohibited by the police and such prohibition affirmed by the courts,” claimed the applicants in their court papers.

The MDC Alliance was represented Sithole from Ncube Attorneys and instructed by advocate Kucaca Phulu.

The Alliance chairperson for Bulawayo province, James Sithole this week told NewZimbabwe.com that preparations for the demonstrations were going on very well.