Court Ends Four-Week Jail Nightmare For MDC Youth Leader

By Ndatenda Njanike

MDC Alliance Youth Assembly chairperson, Obey Sithole has been released on $5 000 bail by a Harare magistrate following his arrest some four weeks ago.

The young opposition politician had been arrested for alleged criminal nuisance.

In a Monday twit, the Zimbabwe lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) said, “After spending 28 days in both police & prison detention, our lawyers @obeyshava1 & Sharon Sinyoro have got @TereraiSithole released from prison on RTGS$5 000 bail & ordered to report @PoliceZimbabwe once every month.

“Sithole was arrested on 26 April & detained on charges of participating in a flash demo held on 1 April 2021.”

He was arrested after he had gone to the Harare Magistrates’ court for routine remand in another case related to his arrest for a 2020 demonstration he participated in together with some fellow party activists.