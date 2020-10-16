Court ends month-long prison nightmare for student leader

Spread This News











By Costa Nkomo

High Court Judge Davison Foroma has freed Zimbabwe National Students Union leader Takudzwa Ngadziore on $5000 bai, ending the student activist’s one month long incarceration.

Foroma gave Ngadziore stringent bail conditions that include not coming within 500 mitres from Impala Car Rental premises, surrendering his passport to the clerk of court at Harare Magistrates Court, reporting to the CID law and Order at Harare Central Police Station every Friday.

Ngadziore was also ordered not to interfere with investigations and state witnesses, continue residing at the address he initially provided and not to address any public gathering in any form.

The student leader was arrested last month after addressing the press some hundreds of metres away from Impala Car Rental premises.

Before his arrest on the same day, Ngadziore was assaulted by unidentified men suspected to be state security agents who left him for dead.

Ngadziore, among other student activists, are calling Impala Car Rental to release details of their client who rented a vehicle used to abduct Midlands State University journalism student Tawanda Muchehiwa on the eve of the foiled popular July 31st anti-corruption protest.

Muchehiwa was abducted in Bulawayo, and held against his will for three days, the period he was assaulted and tortured before he was dumped close to his home.

The student activists have been piling pressure on President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s government to release the 22-year-old union leader and instead hold to account the car renting company the students accuse of conniving with Muchehiwa’s abductors.

On Thursday, students activists locked Impala Car Rental offices in Harare CBD challenging the company to come clean on the Muchehiwa’s abductors.

Speaking to NewZimbabwe.Com soon after the High Court granted their leader bail, ZINASU national gender secretary Nancy Njenge said the union was relieved Ngadziore has finally been granted his freedom but will not stop demanding justice for Muchehiwa.

“We are so happy that our President has been granted his freedom at last. We know he is innocent. But we are not backing down. We need justice for Tawanda Muchehiwa and we need justice for our leader,” she said.

The High Court room was packed with students and former students who came in solidarity with their leader.

The MDC Alliance leadership was not there even after the party secretary general Charlton Hwende had called for the party leadership to turn up in court to offer solidarity with the activist.