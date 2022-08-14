Court evicts four families illegally occupying Raffingora farm

Spread This News

By James Muonwa, Mashonaland West Correspondent

A LOCAL magistrate has given three months eviction notices to four families illegally occupying a Raffingora farm, which was gazetted for resettlement at the height of the land acquisition programme.

Chinhoyi magistrate, Chido Garwe gave Brian Gube (30), Portia Purazi (33), Nyarai Charumbira (27) and Kudakwashe Gatsi (21) until November 15 to vacate subdivision 1 of Morning Star farm, Raffingora in Zvimba North district.

This followed the quartet’s conviction of contravening Section 3 of Gazetted Land (Consequential Provisions) Act chapter 20:28, which pertains to “unlawfully occupying a gazetted land without an offer letter or lawful authority from the responsible authorities.”

In addition to the eviction order, the four were fined ZW$10,000 each or 10 days imprisonment should they fail to pay.

The State case, led by Odra Chitoro, was that in 2002, subdivision 1 of Morning Star farm was gazetted by the Government of Zimbabwe.

In 2003, the land in question was allocated to the now deceased Njodzi Machirori, who later passed away in July 2011 and left his wife, Tendai Bare, who was then transferred on the offer letter in 2013.

During the period extending from 2014 to August 3, 2022, the four illegally settled themselves on the said piece of land in violation of the law.