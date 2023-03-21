Court grants former NSSA boss’s request to set aside audit report linking him to graft

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

THE Constitutional Court has granted former National Social Security Authority (NSSA) chairman Robin Vela permission to appeal against a Supreme Court decision upholding an audit report linking him to corruption.

A Constitutional Court bench chaired by Justice Rita Makarau allowed the appeal with no costs.

“Application for leave to appeal be and is hereby granted with no order as to costs,” said Makarau in a brief judgement handed down on Monday.

Vela approached the Con-Court after the Supreme Court dismissed his appeal complaining that constitutional matters had arisen.

He said the Supreme Court had breached his right to equal protection of the law.

The Supreme Court had allowed BDO Chartered Accountants’ appeal against a High Court judgment, quashing the audit report against him.

In the judgment, the Supreme Court allowed BDO’s appeal on the basis that the accounting firm was not an administrative authority and therefore its report cannot be revised.

Vela asked the court to set aside the judgment of the Supreme Court.

He also wants the appeal made by BDO to be dismissed arguing that it was not an administrative authority and did not carry out an administrative act within the meaning of the Administrative Justice Act.

“There can be no debate about that and the Supreme Court deliberately eschewed to deal with the substantive correctness of the impugned report,” he submitted.

“The judgment of the Supreme Court totally shuts the door and simply says that the first respondent (NSSA) had the last say on the matter and I cannot speak on it.

“By refusing to subject the report to challenge before it, the Supreme Court mischievously pulled the proverbial carpet from underneath my feet and negated my right to be heard.”

The Supreme Court, argued Vela could not allow a report which was made in violation of rules of natural justice to stand.

But Vela said he had no alternative remedies outside direct access to this court.

The High Court had dismissed BDO report on NSSA as biased, incompetent and riddled with inaccuracies.

Vela had contested the report on the basis that in carrying out the audit, the accounting firm was exercising public power.