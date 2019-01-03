COURT: Harare gets gay lover bashed after he refused sex with 4 men for money

By Mary Taruvinga

HARARE: A 32-year-old man is in trouble after he allegedly ordered his gay lover bashed for refusing to have sex with other men for money.

Dzikamai Chihuri, of Kuwadzana, was arraigned before Harare magistrate, Ruramai Chitumbura this Wednesday facing aggravated indecent assault and assault charges.

The the incident occurred after Chihuri relocated from Chitungwiza to Kuwadzana recently upon hooking up with the 21-year-old complainant on Facebook.

The pair started living together in October last year.

According to the State, after moving in with the victim, Chihuri indicated that he was gay and went on to sexually abuse the former on several occasions.

Court heard that Chihuri would, at times, beat up the complainant, accusing him of dating other men. The latter did not disclose the abuse to anyone.

However, on January 1 this year, Chihuri allegedly brought home four men and ordered the complainant to sleep with each of them.

The partner, who was not identified in court refused, triggering a fight.

According to the State, the complainant managed to escape and went straight to the police to report the incident.

Chihuri was subsequently arrested.

He was not asked to plead when he appeared in court Wednesday.

The case was remanded to January 16 with Chihuri remaining in custody.

Sebastian Mutizirwa prosecuted.