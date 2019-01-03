COURT: Maid up for sexually abusing employer’s daughter; she fondled minor’s breasts and privates

By Mary Taruvinga

HARARE: A housemaid was Wednesday dragged to court on allegations of sexually abusing her employer’s 10-year-old daughter for a period close to one year.

Hazvinei Katanda, 18, appeared before Harare magistrate, Ruramai Chitumbura charged with performing indecent acts as well as aggravated indecent assault.

She was ordered to apply for bail at the High Court with the case remanded to January 16.

Katanda was tracked back to her rural home in Guruve and apprehended a year after committing the alleged offences.

Prosecuting, Sebastian Mutizirwa claimed that Katanda abused the minor between 2016 and 2017 on several occasions.

“The accused used to fondle the complainant’s breasts, buttocks and vagina,” said the prosecutor.

Court heard she shared a bedroom with her employer’s 10-year-old daughter.

It is alleged that on several days during midnight, Katanda would undress herself and the girl and caress her privates.

It is alleged that she would insert her fingers into the juvenile’s privates and also instruct her to do the same.

Court heard Katanda would go on top of the child and make her to lie on the bed while she sexually abused her.

“Sometimes she would also lie on the bed and instruct the girl to go on top of her and repeat her movements,” said the prosecutor.

The complainant only disclosed the abuse to her mother on December 28 last year leading to the arrest of Katanda.