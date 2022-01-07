COURT: MDC-A Activist Haruzivishe Due To Be Released Friday

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

MDC Alliance activist Makomborero Haruzivishe was expeted to go home Friday after he was granted ZW$20 000 bail by the High Court.

He has been in jail for the past 10 months, after he skipped a court appearance in a matter in which he is accused of holding Impala Car Rental workers hostage.

Justice Manyangadze and Justice Chilimbe of the Harare High Court ordered him to continue residing at his given address and to report twice a week at the police as part of his bail conditions.

The activist is accused of unlawfully kidnapping and detaining Impaka Car rental employees, alternatively participating in a gather with I tent to promote public violence.

He also has three other pending cases before the courts.

