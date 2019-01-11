COURT: MDC’s Mwonzora up for negligent driving; vehicle not insured or licensed

By Audience Mutema

MDC secretary general Douglas Mwonzora, 50, is in trouble after he was nabbed while allegedly driving an uninsured and unlicensed vehicle.

The opposition politician is also facing a charge of negligent driving.

He reportedly caused an accident after he “unreasonably” after a minor crash with one Onismo Mazhingi in Tynwald.

He was arraigned Thursday before Harare magistrate Richard Ramabao who him remanded to January 24 on free bail.

Prosecuting, Moses Mapanga said the incident occurred in May last year as Mwonzora drove his private Toyota Land Cruiser which was neither licenced nor insured.

Court as he approached the intersection between Kirkman Drive and Tynwald Road, the MDC secretary general reversed resulting in his vehicle bumping into Mazhingi’s car.

Mwnzora denies the charges.