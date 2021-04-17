Court Nullifies Renaming Of Bulawayo Streets After ED, Late Politicians

Spread This News











By Bulawayo Correspondent

THE Bulawayo High Court has ordered government to stop renaming some street names in the city, saying the move was illegal.

This follows a challenge filed against the unpopular decision by the Bulawayo Progressive Residents Association (BPRA) last year.

Local Government and Public Works Minister, July Moyo had gazetted the renaming of some streets in major cities and towns.

In his founding affidavit, BPRA executive chairperson Ambrose Sibindi argued that the name changes were a nullity since they violated some provisions of the Urban Councils Act.

“The first respondent (Minister Moyo)’s attempt to alter the names of the concerned streets runs afoul the very law that allows to alter such names.

“He did not consider the provisions of section 4 (2) of the enabling Act before coming up with a raft of names that he sought to impose on second respondent and the residents of Bulawayo,” said Sibindi in the application.

Sibindi confirmed to NewZimbabwe.com that BPRA had won the case.

“It clear that what the minister had done was unlawful. As a residents’ association, we are happy about the outcome of our court application,” said Sibindi.

In his opposing papers filed through the Civil Division of the Attorney General’s office, Moyo had argued that section (4) (2) of the names Alteration Act Chapter 10:14 allows him to change the names.

According to the outlawed statutory instrument, Sixth Avenue Extension to be renamed Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa.

Other major roads that have been renamed include 12th Avenue which is now Joseph Msika Avenue, Colenbrander Road which is now Lookout Masuku Avenue, 9th Avenue (Simon Vengai Muzenda Avenue) while 4th Avenue through to 7th Street up to King George is Landa John Nkomo Road.

In February last year, Bulawayo city council renamed some of the city’s major streets and buildings in a move the local authority said was meant to preserve pre-colonial and post-colonial history and heritage of the city.

However, the government dismissed the council’s move claiming that only the minister had the power to street change names.