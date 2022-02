Spread This News

By Mandipa Masenyama

HARARE magistrate Gloria Takundwa has postponed the ruling on T Freddy’s application for discharge to Friday.

The popular cleric is being accused of raping ZBC radio presenter Rutendo Makuti. He is also facing an additional charge of physical abuse.

Magistrate Takundwa said she was still still in the process of compiling the ruling which she will pass this Friday.

He is however denying the charges.