Court refuses to release Ginimbi’s passport; socialite up for $3.5mln tax evasion

By Mary Taruvinga

FLAMBOYANT socialite Genius Kadungure, better known as Gnimbi, last week denied foreign travel by Harare magistrate Rumbidzai Mugwagwa.

Kadungure stands accused of prejudicing the government of $3,5 million through tax evasion.

The magistrate ruled that the night club owners was likely to abscond if given his passport since he is facing a serious crime.

Prosecuting, Shephered Makonde had challenged Kadungure’s application for his travel document saying, “Investigations are almost complete, and the State feels he has a strong case.

“He is a flight risk considering the weight of his offence.”

As part of his bail conditions Kadungure was ordered to surrender his passport to the clerk of court.

He was once allowed to travel abroad after he indicated that he wanted to solve gas shortages in the country.