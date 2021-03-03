Court Revokes Bail For Activist Makomborero Haruzivishe

Spread This News











By Ndatenda Njanike

OUTSPOKEN activist and MDC Alliance official Makomborero Haruzivishe has had his bail revoked by Harare Magistrate Dennis Mungosi in a case in which he is accused of a kidnapping incident at a local car hiring company.

In a tweet Wednesday, the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) confirmed Haruzivishe had his bail revoked.

“Magistrate Dennis Mangosi revokes bail for @MakomboreroHwhich was granted in 2020 after he was arrested in Feb & charged for allegedly participating in a demo holding placards written ‘ED Must Go’.

“Haruzivishe is accused of failing to appear in court in 2020 at a time when he had been in contact with someone who had tested positive to coronavirus. He is currently in prison after he was arrested last month & charged with kidnapping for allegedly locking up Impala employees,” read the tweet.

Haruzivishe says he was arrested in movie style by armed men who initially intended to take him to some place.

This was before he raised alarm prompting the gang to drop him off at Harare Central police.

His lawyer Obey Shava has since requested that the people who arrested the activist to identify themselves.