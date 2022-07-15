Court rules Sikhala’s case is properly before an anti-corruption court

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

HARARE magistrate Ngoni Nduna has dismissed an application by Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) lawmaker Job Sikhala who was challenging the hearing of his case in an anti-corruption court.

The magistrate who is being accused of bias by party members said there is nothing wrong with this because his case was not the only one heard before this court.

Sikhala is accused of defeating the course of justice after he allegedly posted a video to mislead investigating officers handling the murder of CCC slain activist Moreblessing Ali.

Sikhala had challenged the hearing of his case in a regional court, also complaining that the same magistrate had denied him bail before in a different matter as such would be biased.

His application was dismissed.

“They are entitled to respond and they have responded and their view is that there is absolutely nothing wrong in having the matter at acc because those courts can sit and deal with other matters,” said his lawyer Beatrice Mtetwa after the court proceedings.

“They did not address the issue of why a matter that is properly for a provincial court is in a regional court,” she added.

Nduna is expected to deliver his ruling on the application of his recusal on Monday.

Sikhala was charged at a time he is currently locked up at Chikurubi Maximum Prison on charges of inciting public violence.

In the latest case, the State is also relying on the same video.