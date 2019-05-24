Court ruling grants MDC green light to proceed with congress

By Anna Chibamu

HIGH Court judge Judith Mushore on Friday refused to grant an interdict attempt by a party activist to stop MDC’s Gweru elective congress, stating the appeal was not urgent.

Party spokesperson Jacob Mafume said the ruling gave the green light for their congress slated for this weekend to go ahead.

This ruling comes after party president Nelson Chamisa lodged an appeal on the ruling which nullified his leadership some two weeks back.

Mafume on Friday told NewZimbabwe.com that the congress would go on as planned in Gweru and delegates were already on their way to Midlands.

“Today the High Court ruled that the interdict to stop our congress was invalid and not urgent. Therefore what it means is that we are proceeding with our congress as planned.

“We have always been saying we are doing the politics and the lawyers will deal with the law. As far as our congress is concerned, we are going forward,” said Mafume.

Earlier on Thursday during a press conference, Mafume had vowed the MDC elective process shall proceed this weekend, declaring that no force, including the courts, was going to stand on its way. He said no one other than the MDC membership was going to make decisions on behalf of the country’s biggest opposition party.

MDC vice president nominee Welshman Ncube on his twitter account wrote soon after the ruling that, “Just came out of Court here Mushore Judith has refused to grant an interdict stopping the MDC Congress. She ruled that the application is not urgent.”

The court ruling is a sigh of relief for MDC whose delegates were unsure on whether the party’s most decisive event since the 2014 congress was going to proceed as had been planned.

Under-fire party leader Chamisa, who is accused of grabbing power outside the party’s constitution soon after the death of founding party leader Morgan Tsvangirai February last year, is set to become substantive leader after he emerged uncontested during the party’s nomination processes few weeks ago.