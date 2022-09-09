Court trashes top lawyer Mtetwa’s request for the arrest of deputy PG

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

HARARE magistrate Taurai Manuwere has dismissed an application by top rights lawyer Beatrice Mtetwa who was demanding the arrest of the deputy prosecutor general for contempt of court.

Mtetwa wanted Michael Reza and Lancelot Mutsokoti handling the case in which detained Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) legislators Job Sikhala and Godfrey Sithole are charged with inciting public violence after they failed to comply with a court order.

The order was for them to give defence State papers on august 18 so that they can prepare for their trial scheduled for last month.

Manuwere ruled there was nothing wrong with that because the order given by his colleague Feresi Chakanyuka had no time limits.

The magistrate said the prosecutors were not in contempt but “well within their rights.”

“The law states that the State can provide the defence with state papers two days before the trial date ”

“The order which madam Chakanyuka gave was open ended and had no timeline , it did not have a predetermined time frame” the court said.

The two lawmakers were being represented by Jeremiah Bamu, who contested the ruling with no luck.

Sikhala and Sithole were locked up on allegations of inciting the public to avenge the death of CC slain activist Moreblessing Ali.

They have been in Remand prison for the past three months after all their efforts to secure freedom were dismissed.