Courts grants student union leader US$100 bail

Zimbabwe National Students Union (Zinasu) president Emmanuel Sitima has been freed on US$100 bail.

Sutima briefly appeared before the Harare magistrate charged with criminal nuisance.

He was not asked to plead and will be back in court on July 31 for his routine remand.

According to the State, on the 27th of June 2024, Sitima in the company Philies Pikitayi, Dephine Gutsa, Simbarashe Blackson already arrested and others still at large gathered at the entrance of Harare Magistrates’ Court after Jameson Timba and 78 other members of the Citizens Coalition for Change [CCC] were denied bailed and started chanting slogans, holding placards whilst using abusive language.

When they were ordered by the police to disperse they allegedly resisted which led to some being arrested and Sitima fleeing from the scene.

Timba and 76 other activists were locked up on June 16 on allegations of unlawful gathering and disorderly conduct.

The State alleges that Sitima “was identified in a video footage chanting songs and abusive words in the crowd at Harare Magistrate Court.”

Prosecutors said some witnesses will testify against him.