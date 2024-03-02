Coventry blasts African Games organising team during send off ceremony

SPORTS Minister Kirsty Coventry on Friday berated the 2024 African Games local organising team during a send off ceremony held in the capital.

The games will run from 8 to 24 March in Accra, Ghana and team Zimbabwe is scheduled to leave the country on 4 March.

The African Games, formally known as All-African Games, are continental multi-disciplinary pan-African sports event held every four years exclusively owned by the African Union (AU) on behalf of its Members States.

Coventry criticised the organising team for poor administration which led to some chaos during the farewell event.

“I have not been briefed and I have not been told what duties I will be doing right here.

“The organising team actually knows themselves. I understand but deputy chef de mission, actually they are two, but they do not know what should be happening here,” said an emotional Coventry, before ordering the organising team out of the room to go put their act together.

Team Zimbabwe is led by Sports and Recreation Commission director general Eltah Nengomasha who is already in Ghana as part of the advance team.

Currently the team is being led by two deputy chef de missions, Tendai Tagara (technical) and Ignitious Vambe (administration).

Coventry further expressed her worry saying that she hopes the athletes themselves are better prepared.

“I’m putting everyone in the organising team on the spot because you are very disorganised. I hope the teams themselves are more organised than you guys,” added Coventry.

Team Zimbabwe will be represented in 11 sporting disciplines at the games namely swimming, athletics, chess, tennis, rugby, karate, triathlon, cricket, cycling and judo.

The send off ceremony saw the minister presenting athletes with blazers.

She reiterated that the tournament will also serve as 2024 Paris Olympics qualification for some sporting codes and hopes that a big numbers does qualify.

So far, long distance runner Isaac Mpofu and rower Stephen Cox are the only Zimbabwean athletes who have qualified for the 2024 Paris Olympics.